PAK vs ENG: Liam Livingstone set to debut as England announce Playing XI for 1st Test

PAK vs ENG 1st Test: The English cricket team, which is set to play a test match in Pakistan for the first time in 17 years has named its Playing XI for the first test. The team will hand on hard-hitting all-rounder Liam Livingstone his debut cap in test cricket as the English side has named a strong batting team. Ben Duckett, who last played a Test match in 2016 has been included in Ben Stokes' team.

England, who last toured Pakistan in 2005 will kick off the first Test in Rawalpindi on December 1. The team features the likes of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson leading the English bowling lineup, while Joe Root and Ben Stokes are leading the batting department. Ben Duckett is likely to open the innings alongside Zak Crawley. Duckett last played a Test in 2016 and was called in for a test against South Africa as injured Jonny Bairstow's cover.

Livingstone, who has impressed everyone with his batting abilities has also earned a call to play in Test cricket. Ben Stokes has opened up on selecting Liam Livingstone for the team.

Livingstone's play is aligned with what we want to see- Stokes

"When Livingstone got his white pads out of the bag he said: ‘What are these?’ The skill he has with the ball and the way he bats is very aligned with the way I and Baz want to see the team play," Stokes said.

Livingstone has a good first-class record and last played a red ball game in September 2021. However, the English captain feels the right-hander does not need a lot of red-ball cricket on his back.

"I don’t necessarily think that lack of recent red-ball cricket is going to be too much of a factor for him. He’s a very natural player, he’s going to go out and express himself."

England and Pakistan will have the first test in Rawalpindi, followed by the next five-day outing in Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on December 9 and the final Test in National Stadium, Karachi on 17th December

