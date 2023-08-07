One bowler can't change everything: Former World Cup winner warns Team India ahead of Bumrah's return

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah is set to return from a long injury layoff in the Ireland series

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah is finally set to return to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff of 11 months. Bumrah, who last played a match for India in September last year, will be seen leading the national side in his first assignment post comeback in a three-match T20I series against Ireland. Bumrah, who had back problem since the England tour last year, return to cricket in September against Australia in the three-match T20I series but the injury aggravated before he had toundergo surgery.

Now with him returning, the spotlight will be on Bumrah as to how he goes ahead of the Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup, of which he is a big part of, for the Indian team. Bumrah in a short span has shown that he is indispensable and even though the likes of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have shouldered responsibilities in Tests and ODIs and Arshdeep Singh in T20Is, his absence has hurt in crucial tournaments including the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup last year.

Former India all-rounder Madan Lal, however, was of view that one bowler cannot change everything for a team, Lal admitted that Bumrah's return is great for the Indian team but there shouldn't be any lapses regarding the management of his injury like the last time.

Speaking to ANI, the 1983 World Cup winner said, "It is good that he (Bumrah) is going to Ireland. He will get to play matches and get to know where he stands with regard to his fitness. He will have to play matches and maintain continuity.

“It is really important that he plays the World Cup and should not take any unnecessary chances. Though Bumrah is an asset for us, one bowler cannot change everything. Our bowling will have to perform as a unit. If they do not do well for us, it would become difficult for us," he added.

Not just Bumrah, another pacer Prasidh Krishna will make a comeback alongside him in the three-match T20I series as both give audition ahead of the Asia Cup and eventually the World Cup.

Latest Cricket News