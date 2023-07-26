No KL Rahul, Sanju Samson returns: Complete list of changes in India's ODI squad for West Indies series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India's squad saw some changes for the West Indies series since they last played ODIs

Team India will be up against West Indies in a three-match ODI series following the conclusion of the Test matches. While it may be a standalone series, however, every single ODI assignment, every match in the format will be seen, judged and scrutinised in the context of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to begin in two months' time. For India, they have been handicapped by injuries to a few of their first-choice players, hence the selectors and team management have been busy in identifying suitable backups.

Even though the tactics failed miserably against Australia in March, a weaker opponent like the West Indies might give them a little room to play with their combination and balance. However, from the side that played against Australia, the Men in Blue have made a few changes in the squad, some forced while a few tactical. Let's take a look at all the changes, who's in and who's out:

IN:

Sanju Samson is the biggest name among the ones included intothe squad, who were not part of the ODI setup a few months ago. Injury to KL Rahul, who has been the first-choice wicketkeeper in the format for India, meant the team had to go back to Sanju Samson after Ishan Kishan's not-so-great performances. Apart from Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar have also earned call-ups as they have the ability to plug the holes for the side - backup opener and a pace bowling option, respectively.

OUT:

KL Rahul suffered a hamstring injury during IPL 2023 and has been out since and is all set to be out of action till the Asia Cup. Rahul is the big name missing from the squad. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami will also miss the series after being rested from the whole West Indies tour after a long season of the IPL and the World Test Championship final. The only player, who has been dropped from the squad that faced the Australian team at home is all-rounder Washington Sundar. Sundar, who missed the second half of the IPL due to injury, returned to action in the Tamil Nadu Premier League but wasn't picked in the ODI squad.

India's ODI squad for West Indies series: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

