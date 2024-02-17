Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher power MI Emirates to ILT20 2024 title

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Andre Fletcher and Nicholas Pooran against Dubai Capitals in ILT20 game on February 17, 2024

Nicholas Pooran guided MI Emirates to the International League T20 2024 title with a huge 45-run win over Dubai Capitals in the final on Saturday, February 17. Pooran played a captain's knock by smashing 53* off just 37 balls as MI Emirates defended 208 runs in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to lift the trophy.

MI Emirates were forced to bat first as Dubai Capitals won the crucial toss in the final. The Emirates were off to a quick start with openers Muhammad Waseem and Kusal Perera adding 77 runs in the first 40 balls. Waseem was sensational from the start as he launched a huge six off Scott Kuggeleijn on the fourth delivery of the game.

Waseem smashed 43 off just 24 balls before getting dismissed by Zahir Khan in the seventh over. Perera also added crucial 38 runs to MI Emirates on track for a huge total. Andre Fletcher and Nicholas Pooran kept the hammering on with a quick 56-run stand for the third wicket.

Pooran top-scored with 57* off just 27 balls with the help of two fours and six sixes while Fletcher smashed 53 off 37 balls. Olly Stone, Zahir Khan and Sikandar Raza took one wicket each for the Capitals but proved costly against the Pooran-Fletcher show in Dubai.

Chasing a huge target, Dubai Capitals lost opener Leus du Plooy on the second delivery of the game. West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein removed Plooy on a duck to give the MI Emirates a perfect start.

English batter Tom Banton displayed aggressive cricket by smashing 35 off 20 balls but the Capitals kept losing wickets from one end. The young Sri Lankan spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth dismissed Banton in the eighth over to put Emirates ahead in the game.

Dubai Capitals Playing XI: Leus du Plooy, Tom Abell, Sam Billings (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sikandar Raza, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jason Holder, Rahul Chopra, Olly Stone, Haider Ali, Zahir Khan

MI Emirates Playing XI: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Perera, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil