New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live telecast: When and where to watch NZ vs BAN series on streaming in India?

Image Source : BLACKCAPS X New Zealand will host Bangladesh for three T20Is and as many ODIs starting December 17 in Dunedin

New Zealand and Bangladesh will complete the multi-format series that started in the subcontinent at the former's home grounds with the two teams set to face each other in three T20Is and as many ODIs after the Test matches a week ago. The series begins in Dunedin with the matches set to be played in Nelson, Napier and Mount Maunganui. New Zealand have announced a young squad led by Tom Latham as they look to test their bench strength while Bangladesh will have a chance to get their white-ball cricket in shape after a disappointing World Cup 2023.

The likes of Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner are rested for the ODIs and hence it will allow the likes of Finn Allen, Will Young, Adam Milne and Jacob Duffy to prove their worth. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have announced a squad with a mix of youth and experience and will hope to leave the Kiwi shores with some wins under their belt.

When and where to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh​ ODI, T20 series live on TV and OTT in India?

The New Zealand-Bangladesh ODI series will kick off at 3:30 AM IST on Sunday, December 17. All three ODIs will have a 3:30 AM start in India while the T20Is will begin at 11:40 AM IST except the third one, which has a 5:30 AM start. Unfortunately, the NZ vs BAN white-ball series will not be broadcast on TV in India but the matches will be available to stream on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Squads

New Zealand (ODI): Tom Latham (c & wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Finn Allen (wk), Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Josh Clarkson, William O’Rourke. Only first ODI: Ish Sodhi. Only second and third ODIs: Adithya Ashok

Bangladesh (ODI): Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Litton Das (wk), Anamul Haque (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain

Bangladesh (T20I): Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

