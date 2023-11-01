'My decision has nothing to do with our performance': England pacer makes shock retirement call amid World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : AP England cricket has had a World Cup 2023 campaign to forget with five losses in six matches

England cricket team's faltering ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign saw its first after-effect with pace-bowling all-rounder David Willey announcing his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, November 1. Willey, who was the only World Cup squad member left out of the 29-member contract list, will play three remaining games against Australia, the Netherlands and Pakistan, which will be his last in an England shirt. In an elaborate statement, Willey assured that his decision had nothing to do with the team's performance in the tournament.

As Rob Key mentioned, Willey was 'not best pleased' being the only squad member to be left out of the contract list and that might have to do something with the decision.

"I never wanted this day to come," Willey wrote in a post on his Instagram page. "From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England. So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup.

"I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest. I've been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible white ball team with some of the best players in the world. I've made some special memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times.

"To my wife, two children, mum and dad, I wouldn't have been able to follow my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout. Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when I've fallen apart - I'm eternally grateful."

Willey, who narrowly missed out on the World Cup 2019 spot owing to late inclusion of Jofra Archer, has been probably the best bowler on show for England in the World Cup so far. Willey has taken five wickets in three matches so far, with his best coming against India where he dismissed Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav.

The 33-year-old made sure that he has still a lot to give to England in the remaining three games and no one, who knows him, will doubt his commitment.

"I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup.

"I'm sure everybody who knows me does not doubt that, whatever my involvement in the remainder of this campaign, I will give my everything and more. That's the only way I know," he further added.

Willey has played 70 ODIs and 43 T20Is for England since his debut in 2015 and has taken 94 and 51 wickets respectively. Willey will be motivated to get to the 100 wickets mark in the remaining games and sign off on a high with a Champions Trophy spot on offer for the defending world champions.

Willey will continue to ply his trade in franchise cricket across the globe.

