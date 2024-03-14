MI vs RCB live: When and where to watch WPL 2024 eliminator match online, on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : WPL Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana in the WPL game on March 12, 2024

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash in the Women's Premier League 2024 eliminator at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, March 15. A winner will face the league stage leader Delhi Capitals in the final on Sunday.

The defending champions famously chased down a record 190 runs against Gujarat Giants to secure a playoff qualification. Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI suffered an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat in their last league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore while defending 113 runs.

Ellyse Perry's six-wicket haul against Mumbai ensured a playoff qualification for Royal Challengers Bangalore. After three successive defeats against Mumbai, the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB registered their first-ever win against their rivals in a big boost to their morale ahead of the all-important eliminator clash on Friday.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of the WPL 2024 eliminator:

When is the WPL 2024 Eliminator starting?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played on Friday, March 15, 2024, and the final will be played on March 17, 2024.

At what time does the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match begin?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.​

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore venue

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 eliminator clash will take place at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Where can you watch the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy a live TV broadcast of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on the Sports18 channel.

Where can you watch the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore online in India?

One can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online on the JioCinema app and website for free.

MI vs RCB probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Priyanka Bala (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajevan Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh.