Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Final Live: How to watch PSL clash online, on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PSL/X Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan with the PSL 2024 trophy in Karachi on March 17, 2024

PSL 2024: Multan Sultans will be looking to avoid a third successive final defeat when they clash against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League 2024 final at Karachi's National Stadium on Monday, March 18.

Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans side finished runner-up in the last two PSL editions. They finished top in the points table in the 2024 edition with seven wins in ten games and defeated Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi in the first qualifier to reach the final for the record-breaking fourth time.

On the other hand, Shadab Khan's Islamabad United finished third in the points table with five wins this season. They were impressive in both knockout games against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi to enter the final and seek the potential third PSL title in nine years.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of the PSL 2024 final:

PSL 2024 final date?

The Pakistan Super League 2024 final match will be played on Monday, March 18, 2024.

At what time does the PSL 2024 final begin?

The PSL 2024 final match will begin at 9:00 PM Local Time (Karachi) and 9:30 PM IST (India).​

Pakistan Super League 2024 final venue

The Pakistan Super League 2024 final match will be played at National Stadium in Karachi.

Where can you watch the PSL 2024 final on TV in India?

Unfortunately, the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League is not being broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the PSL 2024 final in India?

One can watch the Pakistan Super League 2024 final match online on the FanCode app and website in India.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Probable Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans predicted playing XI: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Abbas Afridi.

Islamabad United predicted playing XI: Alex Hales, Martin Guptill, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy.