MS Dhoni fan from Chattisgarh prints CSK captain's picture on wedding card

MS Dhoni fandom was further boosted as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the most successful team in Indian Premier League (IPL) history after winning the 2023 edition on May 29. Dhoni's fans were jubilant to see him lifting another trophy as every IPL 2023 venue witnessed the 'Dhoni Dhoni' chant throughout the tournament. Indian cricket fans are well-known to express their love for their favorite player of the team in a unique fashion and one such example surfaced on social media on Sunday, June 4.

One crazy fan from Chhattisgarh printed Dhoni's picture on his wedding card and invited the legendary cricketer to his marriage. A guy named Deepak Patel, from Chattisgarh's Kondkel village in Milupara, printed Dhoni's picture on both sides of his wedding card, which is obviously yellow-colored.

Fan printed Dhoni's face within his famous jersey no.7 and also wrote Thala (Leader) to take it to another level. Notably, this is the third incident in the last two years where fans printed Dhoni's picture on their wedding invitation cards.

Dhoni lifted the famous trophy for the record-leveling fifth time as fans stormed the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to witness their favorite cricketer for the last time this season. Many believed that the IPL 2023 will be the cricketer's last stint in professional cricket and packed every venue to witness his glimpses.

However, after lifting the trophy, Dhoni confirmed that he is returning next season and will play if his body allows it. He played the majority of the tournament with a left knee injury and went under successful surgery in Mumbai on June 1.

"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation in Ahmedabad.

