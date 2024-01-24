Mitchell Marsh, David Warner recalled as Australia announce squad for T20I series against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mitchell Marsh (left) and David Warner (right).

Mitchell Marsh has been announced to lead Australia's 14-member squad for the three-match T20I series against West Indies starting on February 9 at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

The squad announcement marks the return of veteran David Warner and Josh Hazlewood. Notably, Warner, Marsh and Hazlewood weren't a part of the team that played a five-match T20I series against India in India following the conclusion of the ODI World Cup.

Australia's T20I squad:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

More to follow.........