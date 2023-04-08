Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians IPL2023

MI vs CSK: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai:

The 12th match lined up at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in IPL 2023 is on Saturday 8th April when Mumbai Indians will stand against Chennai Super Kings hoping to open up their account in the season. CSK will be playing to get their second win in the tournament after beating Lucknow Super Giants in their previous outing.

Now let's dive into the pitch report for MI vs CSK match-

Pitch Report

After looking at the average score of 180 in the IPL and 194 in international T20s, it can be said that the pitch at Wankhede stadium is a golden pathway for batsmen, A fine pitch with short boundaries and quick outfield acts up in the favour of the batters. The ball flows smoothly onto the bat. So the bowlers have to be extra careful and bowl proper line and length.

Wankhede Stadium - The Number of Games

STATS - T20

Total matches 9

Matches won batting first 4

Matches won bowling first 5

Average 1st Inns scores 185

Average 2nd Inns scores 174

Highest total recorded 240/3 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded 160/10 (20 Ov) by SL vs IND

Highest score chased 230/8 (19.4 Ov) by ENG vs RSA

Lowest score defended 143/6 (20 Ov) by WIW vs NZW

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2023:

Rohit Sharma (C), Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Chennai Super Kings Squad for IPL 2023:

MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala

Latest Cricket News