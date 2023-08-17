Lucknow Super Giants appoint former BCCI chief selector as strategic consultant for IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow Super Giants players during IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants appointed the former Indian cricketer MSK Prasad as their new strategic consultant on Thursday, August 17. Lucknow-based Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise has made several changes to the management in recent times despite finishing in the top four of the last two editions of the tournament.

MSK Prasad, 48, played 23 international matches for India but is largely known for his role as the BCCI's Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee from 2016 to 2020. He also held the role of Director of Cricket Operations at the Andhra Cricket Association and now brings his administrative experience to Lucknow Super Giants. Prasad is expected to play a crucial role in the team's strategy during the IPL player auction and in scouting young talents in his new role.

LSG finished the IPL 2022 in third place with eight wins in 14 group-stage matches under KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya's leadership. They made a major change to their management with the appointment of former Australian star cricketer Justin Langer as the new head coach, replacing Andy Flower.

"Prasad brings with him a wealth of experience and a stellar track record in cricket operations, coupled with a passion that has driven him to remarkable achievements in both national and international arenas. His journey is marked by a range of accomplishments that span from representing the Indian National Cricket Team to steering the operations of prominent cricket associations; all of which will bring valuable insights and experience to our organization," LSG said in their official statement.

Lucknow suffered a huge defeat in the eliminator game against Mumbai Indians last season but were impressive throughout the tournament. Captain KL Rahul struggled for consistency and missed the last six games due to an injury. Kruanl Pandya stepped in as a stand-in skipper but was not able to guide the franchise to glory.

