LSG vs RCB: Injury Update on Marcus Stoinis and Josh Hazlewood

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Marcus Stoinis and Josh Hazlewood

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns against each other in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While LSG are at the second position with five wins from 8 matches, RCB have won and lost four matches each. Both teams have injury concerns for their key players

For LSG, Marcus Stoinis injured his finger while bowling in the last game against PBKS. He had walked off after injuring his finger while attempting a caught and bowled chance.

Meanwhile, he underwent a scan for his index finger and it doesn't seem serious enough according to ESPNCricinfo. However, with the short turnaround between the matches, LSG are likely not to risk and Stoinis might just end up missing this game.

On the other hand, RCB will receive a huge boost as Josh Hazlewood is fully fit and ready to play his first game of IPL 2023. He completed his rehab for an Achilles injury under RCB and Cricket Australia's supervision having joined the team on April 14 itself.

Perhaps, RCB had posted on its Instagram handle about him being 'almost fit' before the previous game but the franchise was awaiting approval from Cricket Australia it seems. Now that he is fit, Hazlewood is expected to replace David Willey in RCB's playing XI.

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Latest Cricket News