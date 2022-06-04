ENG vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2 | Led by Mitchell, Blundell - NZ stage grand comeback

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @BLACKCAPS Mitchell & Blundell stitched a 180-run partnership vs England on Day 2 of the first test match

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell led a grand fightback for New Zealand as the visiting team battled back from losing its first four wickets cheaply to reach 246/4 at the end of day 2.

Mitchell finished the day with 97*, and Blundell remained unbeaten on 90. Their partnership meant New Zealand stretched its lead to 227 runs over England, who were earlier been bowled out for just 141.

Matt Potts, making his England debut, was again the central figure as he took two of the four Kiwi wickets to fall in the second innings, including picking up the prized scalp of visiting captain Kane Williamson for the second time in the match.

Fast bowler Potts, 23, also claimed four wickets when the tourists were bowled out for a paltry 132 in the first innings on Thursday.

England resumed at the start of play on Friday on 116-7, after 17 wickets had fallen on the opening day, but quickly subsided thanks mainly to Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Southee returned figures of 4-55 while his fast-bowling partner Boult returned 3-21.

England Playing 11

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Matthew Parkinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand Playing 11

Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

(Inputs PTI)