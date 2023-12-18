Latest call-up to England's squad for India Tests? Taylor Swift's viral pic seemingly bowling sparks memefest

Follow us on Image Source : AP Taylor Swift's picture from her historic Eras Tour has gone viral as it is making her look like she is getting ready to bowl left-arm wrist spin

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift as a cricketer? Can you picture it? One may not imagine or see that happening, however, one of her pictures has become a sensation on social media, during her historic Era Tour. Swift, who sold out the 70,000-seater SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for a 3.5-hour concert has become the toast of the town across the world as it was filmed and the whole film got a worldwide release first in the cinemas and now on OTT.

One of the images from Taylor's concert has gone viral as it is making her look like she is getting ready to bowl left-arm wrist spin. One of the users on X (formerly Twitter) posted the image while asking if the image is making her look like she was bowling or he was the only one thinking the same. What followed was a shower of reactions and memes as the fans compared the image to Kuldeep Yadav, an inverted Shane Warne while many said that England could add her to their Test squad for the India series.

Other users found images of Taylor and shared them with other cricket references of appealing for LBW, signalling or boundary or being angry at someone after a player dropped a catch. Here are a few of them:

Currently the best left-arm wrist spinner in the world, Kuldeep Yadav's images were juxtaposed with Taylor who had mic in one hand while she was in the middle of performing a step when the image was clicked. Taylor's The Eras Tour movie has become the highest-grossing concert film of all time after it raked in $249.9 million worldwide. The film became a sensation not just in America but in India as well where the concert movie is a new phenomenon.

