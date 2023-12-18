Monday, December 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Latest call-up to England's squad for India Tests? Taylor Swift's viral pic seemingly bowling sparks memefest

Latest call-up to England's squad for India Tests? Taylor Swift's viral pic seemingly bowling sparks memefest

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's picture from her historic Eras Tour has gone viral as it is making her look like she is getting ready to bowl left-arm wrist spin. Memes and reactions flooded social media as fans shared more of Taylor's Swift pictures with cricket references.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: December 18, 2023 23:13 IST
Taylor Swift's picture from her historic Eras Tour has gone
Image Source : AP Taylor Swift's picture from her historic Eras Tour has gone viral as it is making her look like she is getting ready to bowl left-arm wrist spin

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift as a cricketer? Can you picture it? One may not imagine or see that happening, however, one of her pictures has become a sensation on social media, during her historic Era Tour. Swift, who sold out the 70,000-seater SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for a 3.5-hour concert has become the toast of the town across the world as it was filmed and the whole film got a worldwide release first in the cinemas and now on OTT.

One of the images from Taylor's concert has gone viral as it is making her look like she is getting ready to bowl left-arm wrist spin. One of the users on X (formerly Twitter) posted the image while asking if the image is making her look like she was bowling or he was the only one thinking the same. What followed was a shower of reactions and memes as the fans compared the image to Kuldeep Yadav, an inverted Shane Warne while many said that England could add her to their Test squad for the India series.

Other users found images of Taylor and shared them with other cricket references of appealing for LBW, signalling or boundary or being angry at someone after a player dropped a catch. Here are a few of them:

Related Stories
IPL auction 2024: 5 uncapped Indians who can tempt the franchises at bidding war

IPL auction 2024: 5 uncapped Indians who can tempt the franchises at bidding war

RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat reveals team's priority at IPL 2024 auction with 6 slots left

RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat reveals team's priority at IPL 2024 auction with 6 slots left

PBKS coach Trevor Bayliss travels to Dubai for IPL 2024 auction, to miss Sydney Thunder's BBL clash

PBKS coach Trevor Bayliss travels to Dubai for IPL 2024 auction, to miss Sydney Thunder's BBL clash

Currently the best left-arm wrist spinner in the world, Kuldeep Yadav's images were juxtaposed with Taylor who had mic in one hand while she was in the middle of performing a step when the image was clicked. Taylor's The Eras Tour movie has become the highest-grossing concert film of all time after it raked in $249.9 million worldwide. The film became a sensation not just in America but in India as well where the concert movie is a new phenomenon.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News