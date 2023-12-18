Kyle Jamieson rested for remainder of ODI series against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kyle Jamieson.

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has been rested for the remainder of the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh after complaining of stiffness in his hamstring following his arrival at home from Bangladesh last week.

Jamieson, 28, will join the Blackcaps squad for the T20I leg of the ongoing series starting December 27 at McLean Park in Napier.

The decision to rest Jamieson means that right-arm pacer Ben Sears who plays for Wellington Firebirds in the domestic circuit and was asked to join the ODI squad as cover for Jamieson will now stay with the team for the last two ODI fixtures, slated to be played in Nelson and Napier on Wednesday, December 20 and Saturday, December 23.

New Zealand's head coach Garry Stead mentioned that the decision to rest Jamieson has been taken keeping the "broader schedule in mind".

"There’s a lot of cricket ahead of us and we want to make sure Kyle’s in the best place possible without taking any unnecessary risks.

"As we flagged when naming the ODI Squad we see the series as a chance to provide opportunities to some new players, and Ben fits that category," Stead said.

Notably, opening batter Finn Allen who was not included in the playing XI for the 1st ODI against the Bangla Tigers has been released to represent his Super Smash team Auckland Aces in the domestic T20 competition against Canterbury at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Tuesday, December 19.

He will rejoin the squad in Nelson ahead of the 2nd ODI. The New Zealand team will travel from Dunedin to Nelson via Christchurch today.

New Zealand's ODI squad:

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke, Finn Allen, Ben Sears

