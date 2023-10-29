Spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav outfoxes Jos Buttler with 'Ball of World Cup 2023' to leave England reeling | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Shreyas Iyer after outfoxing Jos Buttler.

India's premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled an absolute peach to outfox the England skipper Jos Buttler at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. The wicket came on the first delivery of the 16th over. The left-arm wrist spinner tossed one outside of the off stump and the England skipper got bamboozled while playing on the back foot.

Kuldeep's delivery gripped and turned sharply off the surface to cut Buttler in half as the latter was left gobsmacked by the amount of turn the Indian spin wizard got off the surface. Buttler was in disbelief and stood at the crease after the ball cannoned into the stumps.

The 28-year-old India spinner has been enjoying an impressive run in the ongoing edition of the 50-over World Cup. Barring the last game against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala where he was taken for a few runs, Kuldeep has been the go-to bowler for the India skipper Rohit Sharma.

The Kanpur-born has bagged nine wickets already in the tournament and is the second-most successful wicket-taker for India in the edition behind Jasprit Bumrah who has snared 13 scalps with his lethal bowling.

