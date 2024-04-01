Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals clash on April 17 in doubt, BCCI mulling change in schedule

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL KKR and RR players.

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals clash at the Eden Gardens Stadium is in doubt to take place at the originally scheduled date and place, Cricbuzz reported. KKR are set to host RR on April 17 in Kolkata but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering relocating the game or rescheduling it for another day.

The report adds that the reason behind a potential change is due to the Rama Navami festivities, which are celebrated across the country. The authorities are not sure whether they can provide sufficient security for the game. The festival falls on April 17.

Moreover, Lok Sabha Elections are also approaching and it is likely to make things more complicated as far as the schedule is concerned. The report added that BCCI is weighing postponing the game. The franchises, broadcasters and the state associations have been hinted about it.

Also, the Indian Board and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) are in talks with the Kolkata police. The BCCI is yet to come to a final decision. "The discussions are on with the police authorities and we will take a decision soon," an IPL official said as quoted by the cricket-based website.

The BCCI announced the IPL 2024 schedule in two phases. It named the schedule for the first two weeks - 21 games initially in February while the remaining schedule was expected to be out after the Election dates announcement. The tournament began on March 22. Notably, after the Lok Sabha dates were confirmed, the Indian board confirmed the schedule for the remainder of the tournament too.

Talking about the two teams, KKR and RR are the only two unbeaten teams ahead of the 14th match of IPL 2024. They have registered wins in both of their opening games. KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, whereas RR have registered wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

RR face Mumbai Indians next at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 1 as they look to keep MI away from their first win of the season.