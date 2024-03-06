KL Rahul trains at NCA, posts pictures as star batter eyes return

Follow us on Image Source : X KL Rahul.

Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul has begun his training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru as he recovers from his quadriceps issue. Rahul recently went to London to seek advice from an expert.

Rahul has shared the pictures of his training from the NCA on his social media account. The Indian wicket-keeper batter captioned his photos with a simple "Hi" as he shared pictures of his training at the academy.

Here is KL Rahul's social media post:

Rahul played only the first game in the five-match series against England. He complained of pain in his right quadriceps before the second match and did not take any further part in the series. He went to London to consult with an expert and according to a report in Times of India, his trip was successful.

Rahul now aims to take part in the Indian Premier League 2024 where he leads Lucknow Super Giants. There are media reports suggesting that he has made up his mind to bat in the middle-order for LSG as he eyes a return to the Indian T20I team too with the World Cup approaching in June.

The current Indian make-up makes his place at the top of the order way too difficult with Rohit Sharma returning and the rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the T20Is too. India have Ruturaj Gaikwad also as another opening option, who hit a fifty and a hundred in a T20I series against Australia after the T20 World Cup.

As for Rahul, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had shared an update on him last week ahead of the 5th Test. "Mr KL Rahul, whose participation in the final IDFC First Bank Test was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," BCCI said in a statement.