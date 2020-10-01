Sharjah's small boundaries on Kieron Pollard’s mind after MI win over KXIP

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard in action in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians were back to winning ways on Thursday after narrowly missing out on a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. The side prevailed over the Kings XI Punjab in all aspects of the game on their way to claim a 48-run win.

While MI skipper Rohit Sharma chipped in with an innings building 70 for the winings side, it was Kieron Pollard’s late 20-ball 47, along with Hardik Pandya’s 30 off 11, that powered the side to 191 as the last five overs fetched 89 runs.

Pollard, who was adjudged man of the match for the effort said, the victory was much needed on the night after the defeat against RCB as he gave a peek into how he unleashes himself in the death overs.

“Feels good. We were on the losing side last game, so we want to come out on the right side today. It's about what's there in front of you. Look at the bowlers and see how many you want to get, 15 off the over and then you try to go hard,” he said.

When asked about the next game against Sunirsers on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket stadium, which has seen some high-scoring matches this season, Pollard said he is aware that boundaries are small but won’t like to get ahead of himself as it’s an important game.

“Yes the Sharjah boundaries are small, but we got to hit them right and execute really well with the ball too. We can bask in the glory for now but we have an important game coming up in a couple of days time,” he said.

