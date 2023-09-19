It is what it is: Sanju Samson breaks silence after India snub from ODI squad, says 'I choose to...'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sanju Samson broke silence after being left out from India's squad not for the first time

Indian wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson has spoken for the first time after another snub from the national squad. Samson, who is currently in the UAE working on his game while enjoying some time off, was in the reserves for the Asia Cup but left the tournament midway when KL Rahul was declared completely fit. Samson didn't make the World Cup squad but when the senior players were rested for the first two ODIs, it seemed like the 28-year-old would be recalled but it wasn't to be.

It has been the story of Sanju Samson. Constant snubs and even when he is picked in the squad, the chances are limited. Yes, he didn't have a great T20I series against the West Indies but the last ODI he played, he scored a quickfire 51 off 41 against the Men in Maroon. However, he was still overlooked as a pure batter despite having an average of 55 and a strike rate of 104 in the format.

Suryakumar Yadav, who is in the World Cup squad averages 24 is picked while Tilak Varma, who made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, was also named in the squad for the first two games against Australia.

Breaking his silence after another snub, Samson took to Instagram saying, "It is what it is !! I choose to keep moving forward."

KL Rahul will be leading the side for the first two ODIs with Ravindra Jadeja being his deputy. Shreyas Iyer is also another middle-order option apart from Surya, Tilak, Rahul himself and Ishan Kishan.

Samson will be hoping that after the World Cup, he gets a chance in the T20 squad for the three-match series because if his name is not there on that team sheet, it could mean only one thing. But after a hectic World Cup, the likes of Samson, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Arshdeep Singh will be in the reckoning to play the three-match T20 series, that begins on November 23 four days after the marquee event.

Team India squad (for first two ODIs): KL Rahul (w/c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar

