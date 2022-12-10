Let's look at all records broken by Ishan Kishan on his way to double century in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ishan Kishan celebrates

In the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan smashed his maiden hundred and continued the brilliant knock by scoring a double century and became the youngest player to reach the feat. In an innings that lasted 131 deliveries, Kishan smashed 10 sixes and 24 boundaries en route to 210.

Team India lost the series after suffering a defeat in the first two matches but Ishan Kishan's knock made the third and last match memorable.

Here's the list of all records broken and milestones achieved by Ishan Kishan in his brilliant innings

Sixth highest scorer in the history of ODIs

Rohit Sharma - 264 runs Martin Guptill - 237 runs Virender Sehwag - 219 runs Chris Gayle - 215 runs Fakhar Zaman - 210 runs Ishan Kishan - 210 runs

Kishan became the third-highest scorer for India in ODIs

Rohit Sharma - 264 runs Virender Sehwag - 219 runs Ishan Kishan - 210 runs Rohit Sharma - 209 runs Rohit Sharma - 208 runs

At the age of just 24, Kishan became the youngest player to hit double ton across the world.

Ishan Kishan - 24 years 145 days Rohit Sharma - 26 years 186 days Rohit Sharma - 27 years 197 days Fakhar Zaman - 28 years 101 days Martin Guptill - 28 years 172 days

By smashing a double century in just 126 balls, Kishan became the fastest to score a double ton in the history of ODI cricket.

India's Ishan Kishan smashed 200 runs in 126 balls against Bangladesh in 2022 West Indies star Chris Gayle amassed 200 runs in 138 deliveries against Zimbabwe in 2015 India's Virender Sehwag scored his 200 in 140 balls against West Indies in 2011 India's legendary Sachin Tendulkar smashed a double ton in 147 balls vs South Africa in 2010 Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman has smashed 200 runs in 148 balls vs Zimbabwe in 2018

Kishan hit India's highest individual score against Bangladesh.

Ishan surpassed Virender Sehwag's score of 175 in Mirpur (2011) to reach the feat.

Kishan's knock was only the 9th double century in the history of the ODIs and he became the only fourth Indian to achieve the feat.

Kishan, who came into the Indian team in place of an injured Rohit Sharma has also become the first wicketkeeper batter to hit a double ton.

In the match, Virat Kohli also smashed a century. He scored his 72nd international hundred. It was his first ODI ton after August 2019.

