IPL 2021 Points Table: The 2021 Indian Premier League Standings ahead of CSK vs MI

After the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was suspended mid-way in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the action is set to resume on September 19 when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals were at the top of the table before the season was suspended, with 12 points in eight games.

Each team gets two points for a win in the Indian Premier League. In case of a tie, the match is decided by a Super Over, with two points awarded to the winner.

At the end of the season, the top-4 teams will qualify for the playoffs stage. While the top-2 placed sides will meet in the first playoff match, the third and fourth-placed teams will meet in an eliminator and the winner will face the loser of the first playoff for a place in the final.

Here is the IPL 2021 points table: