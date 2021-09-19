Sunday, September 19, 2021
     
  5. IPL 2021 Points Table: The 2021 Indian Premier League Standings ahead of CSK vs MI

Check out the IPL Points Table 2021 as the action shifts to the United Arab Emirates in the second leg.

New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2021 15:16 IST
IPL 2021 Points Table
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

After the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was suspended mid-way in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the action is set to resume on September 19 when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals were at the top of the table before the season was suspended, with 12 points in eight games.

Each team gets two points for a win in the Indian Premier League. In case of a tie, the match is decided by a Super Over, with two points awarded to the winner.

At the end of the season, the top-4 teams will qualify for the playoffs stage. While the top-2 placed sides will meet in the first playoff match, the third and fourth-placed teams will meet in an eliminator and the winner will face the loser of the first playoff for a place in the final.

Here is the IPL 2021 points table:

Position Teams M W L Points NRR Qualified Last 3 Matches
1 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 12 +0.547 - W W L
2 Chennai Super Kings 7 5 2 10 +1.263 - L W W
3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 10 -0.171 - L W L
4 Mumbai Indians 7 4 3 8 +0.062 - W W L
5 Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4 6 -0.190 - W L W
6 Punjab Kings 8 3 5 6 -0.368 - L W L
7 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 2 5 4 -0.494 - L W L
8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 6 2 -0.623 - L L L

