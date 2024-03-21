IPL 2024: Match 1 - CSK vs RCB Head to Head record

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni

The carvan of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22 with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosting the opening game of the season. The clash will get underway after a star-studded opening ceremony that will commence at 6:30 PM IST. CSK will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Historically, CSK have dominated RCB winning 21 out of 32 matches played while the latter side has emerged victorious on 10 occasions. Only one clash among these 32 games took place in the Champions League while the rest of the 31 matches were played in IPL with CSK winning 20 matches. RCB have found it tough to beat the Men in Yellow but last beat them in 2022 edition. However, that is their only win in last six CSK vs RCB encounters.

CSK vs RCB head to head record in IPL

Matches Played CSK won RCB won No Result 31 20 10 1

CSK vs RCB head to head record in Chennai

The two teams have faced each other at the MA Chidambaam Stadium in Chennai only on eight occasions so far with CSK losing only one match and that too back in 2008. This means RCB have been winless at the Chepauk against CSK for last 16 years. They had beaten CSK in the inaugural edition in Chennai by 14 runs but since then, have lost in every outing. The Faf du Plessis-led side will have to play their best cricket to register their first win in 16 years at Chepauk against the five-time champions.

Matches Played CSK won RCB won No Result 8 7 1 0

CSK vs RCB head to head record in Bengaluru

Even in the matches played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, CSK lead RCB by 5-4 in 10 outings with one match ending in no result. This proves, RCB have fared much better at their home ground against CSK in Bengaluru.

Matches Played CSK won RCB won No Result 10 5 4 1

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Akash Deep, Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Saurav Chauhan, Swapnil Singh.

Chennai Super Kings - MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Shaik Rasheed. Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizwi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly (wk), Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana.