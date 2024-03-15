IPL 2024: LSG welcomes Shamar Joseph with 'Wi-Fi password' dig at Australia

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS Shamar Joseph

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have welcomed their new recruit and West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joseph in a unique way on the social media. They have taken a hilarious dig at Australia linking it with India's historic win at the Gabba in Brisbane during the 2020-21 tour. Moreover, Joseph was also key in West Indies historically beating Australia at the same venue in the day-night Test match in January this year.

The Caribbean fast bowler picked up seven wickets in the second innings bowling with an injury helping West Indies become the first ever to beat Australia in pink ball Test match. Though he was ruled out of the subsequent matches due to injury after the Test, Joseph seems to be fully fit for IPL 2024 and has joined LSG around a week before the season gets underway.

As far as his welcome is concerned, LSG has hilariously taken a dig at Australia on its social media handle. In the welcome video, a person can be seen asking the Wi-Fi password to Shamar Joseph and the latter says, 'Toota hai Gabba ka ghamand', the famous Hindi commentary after India had chased 320-odd runs to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba.

Here's the video:

Interestingly, LSG head coach Justin Langer was also at the helm of the Australian team when India had created history at the iconic venue.

Meanwhile, the Super Giants will be keen on going beyond the eliminator this season. The team led by KL Rahul has a lot of T20 specialists in their line-up and it will be interesting to see if they will be able to lift the trophy this year.

LSG squad for IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Arshad Khan