IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at Eden Gardens witnesses mind-blowing T20 record

The third match of the ongoing IPL 2024 (Indian Premier League) season between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday (March 23) witnessed a run-fest. A total of 412 runs were scored during the contest and KKR pipped SRH in a nail-biting affair by four runs.

The game saw the dominance of batters from both sides and the bowlers struggled to contain them. Notably, the fixture witnessed an all-time T20 feat - a record 52 runs were scored in the 19th over across the two innings. It started with KKR going hammer and tongs and SRH followed it up in style.

Andre Russell wielded his marauding bat for Kolkata Knight Riders in the first innings of the contest and ensured that the hosts plunder 26 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar started the 19th over with a front-foot no ball and Russell managed to secure four runs off it. The pacer pulled things back and only gave away two runs off the next two deliveries before Russell smashed him for a six over the fine-leg fence.

The next one turned out to be a wide and Bhuvneshwar limited Russell to just two on the fourth delivery. However, the over didn't finish as per SRH's expectations as Russell finished with a six and four to collect 26 runs.

While it was Russell for KKR, Heinrich Klaasen haunted KKR in the 19th over during SRH's chase. Klassen smoked Mitchell Starc for a maximum over deep midwicket to get the over off in a fine fashion. Starc came back strongly and bowled a dot but conceded a wide afterwards.

Klassen, who was looking to take Starc to the cleaners hit the third delivery for a maximum over deep midwicket and collected another six over cover off the fourth delivery.

The Aussie pacer conceded just a single on the fifth ball but went for yet another maximum on the last ball as Shahbaz Ahmed deposited him over deep backward square leg. The 19th over went for 26 runs but luckily it didn't cost them the game as they emerged victorious by four runs at the end.