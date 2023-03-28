IPL 2023: This star player to replace Prasidh Krishna in Rajasthan Royals squad

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Team Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign at the upcoming Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2 at Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. Ahead of the IPL, veteran fast bowler Sandeep Sharma has joined the RR squad for the upcoming season as he has replaced injured Prasidh Krishna. Krishna has been away from cricket for the past several months. He had to be out of the team due to a back operation. As per the information provided by Rajasthan Royals, fast bowler Sandeep Sharma will play for the Royals and has been bought at his base price of Rs 50 lakh. He is one of the most experienced bowlers of the tournament having taken more than 100 wickets in 10 IPL seasons.

Sandeep Sharma was unsold in mini-auction

Sandeep made his debut for Punjab Kings in 2013. After this, he also played for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now he has been selected by Rajasthan Royals in their team for the upcoming season. Sandeep has scalped 114 wickets in 104 IPL matches.

He was not bought by any team in the mini-auction held in December for IPL 2023. He made his international debut in T20 cricket in 2015 and has taken one wicket after playing two T20 Internationals for India.

The full squad of Rajasthan Royals for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League:

Sanju Samson (Captain), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jason Holder, R.K. Ashwin, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Obed McCoy, Donovan Ferreira, KM Asif, KC Cariappa, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathour, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht.

