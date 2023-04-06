IPL 2023: KKR vs RCB, Today Match Prediction - Who will win IPL Match 9, Top Performers, pitch & weather

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2023: KKR vs RCB, Today Match Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second game at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday. Hit by injuries and unavailability of key players, two-time champions KKR will seek a victory at their home ground after losing against Punjab Kings in their opening game. On the other hand, star-studded RCB will want to continue their momentum of opening their campaign with a massive win against Mumbai Indians.

Ahead of their second game, KKR suffered twin blow as Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan pulled out of the tournament because of family reasons and international commitments and regular captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the entire IPL to undergo surgery. On the other hand, RCB's pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Akash Deep will look to make it count on a seaming-friendly Eden as they will likely miss Reece Topley, who suffered a shoulder dislocation.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 9

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Probable Playing XI -

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Unavailable Players

RCB - Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Reece Topley

KKR: Jason Roy

Pitch and Weather Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is generally full of runs. Boundary dimensions are extremely small and fierce hitters of the ball can enjoy their stay in the middle. Interestingly, the average first innings score at the venue is 155 in 12 T20 matches played here.

As for the weather, first of all, there is no chance of rain whatsoever. However, a cloud cover of 11% to 23% is expected throughout the match. The temperature will be around 26-31 Degrees Celsius during match hours. The fans should get to witness full 40 overs of action.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is currently in an impressive form and is expected to prove lethal in front of the KKR bowlers. In the previous game, he scored 82 off 49 balls including 6 fours and 5 sixes and is expected to be brilliant with bat in the upcoming match as well.

Best Bowler of the Match: Sunil Narine

Narine who conceded 40 runs and took a wicket in his previous match is expected bounce back and trouble RCB batters at the Eden Gardens.

Who will win the Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

