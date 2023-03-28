IPL 2023: How to book tickets for 16th edition of tournament, here's your step by step guide

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Step by step guide for how to book tickets for IPL 2023

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League is all set to begin on 31st March with Gujarat Titans facing Chennai Super Kings in the opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The fans are gearing up to watch the mega action unfold at home and away fixtures once again. Notably, here is a detailed guide to how you can book your tickets to watch the action live from the cricket stadium. The tickets can only be purchased on online platforms as offline purchasing is not an option

Wankhede Stadium - The Wankhede Stadium will be the host for matches of five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The tickets for MI's matches can be bought through BookMyShow.

MA Chidambaram Stadium - The venue is the host for matches for four-time winners Chennai Super Kings. Tickets for CSK's matches can be bought through BookMyShow.

Arun Jaitley Stadium - The stadium hosts home games for Delhi Capitals. Tickets for DC's home matches can be bought through Paytm Insider online portal.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium - This venue is home to Rajasthan Royals. Tickets for DC's home matches can be bought through Paytm Insider or BookMyShow.

Ekana Sports City Stadium - Lucknow Super Giants play their home matches at the venue. Tickets for LSG's home matches can be bought through Paytm Insider.

Narendra Modi Stadium - Gujarat Titans will play their home games at the venue. Tickets for GT's home matches can be bought through Paytm Insider.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium - Royal Challengers Bangalore play their home matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Tickets for RCB's home matches can be bought through RCB’s official website as well as Paytm Insider.

Eden Gardens Stadium - Kolkata Knight Riders play their home games at this venue. Tickets for KKR's home matches can be bought through BookMyShow.

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium - The venue hosts home games for Punjab Kings. Tickets for PBKS' home matches can be bought through the official website of the Punjab Kings or the Paytm Insider portal.

Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium - The venue will host matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Tickets for SRH's home matches can be bought through BookMyShow.

How to book tickets on BookMyShow

Go to the BookMyShow website or application.

Search for the matches you want to watch and click on “Buy Now.”

A new page will get opened. Select the price category on the following page.

Choose the number of seats you want to book and click on “Buy.”

Enter the needed details and complete the payment process.

The ticket will be booked.

How to book tickets on Paytm Insider

Go to the Paytm Insider website or application.

Search for the matches you want to attend and click on “Buy Now.”

The next page will open. Select your desired price category on the next page.

Choose your desired number of seats and click “Buy.”

Enter your details as needed and fulfil the payment process.

Your ticket will be booked

