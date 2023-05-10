IPL 2023: CSK vs DC, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 55, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chennai face Delhi at Chepauk

IPL 2023: MI vs RCB, Today Match Prediction - Chennai Super Kings go against Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of IPL 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MS Dhoni's men have been a team on song this year as they are currently on second place in the Points table. Meanwhile, David Warner's Capitals are producing a brilliant revival act after the string of losses earlier. Let's see how these two can fare against each other.

CSK face Ben Stokes selection dilemma

Ben Stokes has played just two games for CSK this year and was sidelined due to an injury. But the English star has now been batting in the CSK nets and batting coach Mike Hussey confirmed that Stokes is available for selection. But CSK still face a dillemma over how to slot him back.

Moeen Ali can be the likely exclusion but the Chepauk track offered much help for spinners in the last game. Also, DC have lost the most wickets to spin this season (30) and have three left-handers in their top 6. That makes Stokes' come back a little more difficult. But Chennai are in a happy territory with 13 points and will inch closer to the playoffs if they win this game.

DC's act of revival up against CSK's fortress

Delhi Capitals had a poor start to the season with 5 consecutive losses. However, with their back against the walls, DC have staged an act of revival ever since. They have now won four of the last five games and are still in the hunt for a playoff spot.

If they have to reach there, they need to breach the Chepauk fortress. CSK are formidable at their home but have lost two of the five games this season at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Pitch and conditions

The Chepauk surface traditionally favours the spinners. But this season there were four scores of over 200 in ten innings. However, in the last game, the ball was holding and the surface was playing slowly in that afternoon game. There was not much turn but spinners shall have a good time here.

The probability of rain is only 1% in the evening and the weather is expected to stay partly cloudy with some humidity too. We shall get a full game.

Best batter Prediction: Devon Conway can be a batter to watch out for. He is the leading run-scorer at Chepauk this season and is also in red-hot form. Conway also hits DC's key spinner Kuldeep Yadav at 268.42 in T20s.

Best bowler Prediction: Maheesh Theekshana can be a bowler to watch out for. He has troubled David Warner and has got him thrice in six innings. He was pretty economical in CSK's last match at the venue against MI and can be a threat.

Match Winner Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Latest Cricket News