IPL 2022: BCCI issues fresh Playoffs guidelines, Super over can decide result; Know details

In the ongoing season of the cricket league, playoffs are scheduled to be played in iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With the recent downpour that wrecked havoc in the city, concerns have risen regarding the 1st Qualifier and the Eliminator that are set to be played on 24th May and 25th May, respectively.

This has resulted in issuance of new gudelines for 15th edition of the tournament by BCCI.

The fresh rules are issued for Eliminator, Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 as they don't have any reserve days.

The new guidelines are as follows:

What if rain interrupts the play and the entire match cannot be played in the given time?

In such scenario, the number of overs will be cut short to five for each side.

"The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs," the guidelines read.

What if on team plays an entire innings but the other team cannot complete the game?

Then the DLS method shall be applied.

What if a five-over match cannot be scheduled?

In this case a Super Over will take place and act as a deciding factor of winners of the match.

"For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match," guidelines added.

What if it is not possible to play even one over per side?

The team that is positioned above the other team on the points table will get qualified to play the next match.

"The team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final," according the guidelines.

Is there any reserved day for the Final clash?

Yes, 30th May has been kept aside as a reserve day for the Final match if it cannot be played on the scheduled date of May 29. If the final starts on May 29 that is at least one ball is bowled then the match will resume at the point where it stopped on the previous day.

Gujarat Titans are set to take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday and Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on the next day in the Eliminator. The second Qualifier and the final will be played in Ahmedabad on Friday and Sunday.

According to the weather forecast, moderate or heavy rain is expected on during the match days on Tuesday and Wednesday. With the city set to host an IPL playoffs after four years, there is a huge demand for tickets