IPL 2021: Punjab Kings sign England's Adil Rashid ahead of UAE leg

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IPL 2021: Punjab Kings sign England's Adil Rashid

Punjab Kings have confirmed the signing of England spinner Adil Rashid ahead of the 2021 edition of the IPL, which will resume on September 2021. The leg-spinner will replace Australia's Jhye Richardson, who was pulled out of the tournament.

The remainder of the IPL will be played in three across the United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The PBKS annonced the acquisition of Rashid on Thursday.

In a statement, the PBKS said that Rashid, as well as Nathan Ellis, have been roped in as replacements.

"Rashid’s inclusion is sure to add some much needed experience to the Punjab Kings bowling arsenal, which also has plenty of promising youngsters in their ranks," PBKS wrote.

"The Englishman becomes the third leg spinner in the roster after Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi, and will be licking his lips at the prospect of being coached by a legendary leg spinner of his time in Anil Kumble."

The 33-year-old is expected to join the team camp soon alongside countrymen Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan, and will be available for the entirety of the 2021 IPL campaign.

Adil Rashid is currently joint second alongside Stuart Broad on the list of leading wicket-takers for England in T20 Internationals.