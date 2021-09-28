IPL 2021: Last two league games to be played concurrently at 7:30 PM IST; two new teams to be announced

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sunrisers Hyderabad

In a first, the last two league matches before the IPL 2021 play-offs will be played concurrently, said the BCCI on Tuesday.

"On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST)," said the release.

The BCCI also announced the tender of IPL media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle.

"The IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021," the release added.