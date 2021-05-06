IPL 2021 | Four England County clubs offer to host remainder of tournament in September

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

The IPL 2021 came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday, with the BCCI suspending the lucrative T20 league due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

The indefinite suspension of the tournament was announced after Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for coronavirus along with Delhi Capitals' veteran tweaker Amit Mishra. Chennai Super Kings' bowling coach L Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results.

Two days after the postponement of the IPL 2021, multiple County sides have thrown their hat to host the remainder of the T20 extravaganza in September this year.

The MCC, Surrey, Warwickshire, and Lancashire associations have written to the England Cricket Board (ECB) appealing to them to extend this offer to the BCCI, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The four English counties are based across three cities in England. While the MCC and Surrey are based out of London (Lord's and the KIA Oval respectively), Warwickshire and Lancashire situated in Birmingham (Edgbaston) and Manchester (Emirates Old Trafford).

The counties have also promised to deliver quality cricket in front of crowds and set the tone for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in October this year.

Meanwhile, the majority of the overseas players have flown to their respective countries amid India's surge in COVID-19 positive cases. The 40-men Australian contingent barring COVID-positive Mike Hussey left for the Maldives on Thursday. The 11 South African players also headed to Johannesburg as their country has not imposed any restrictions on travel from India.

However, the New Zealand camp including Kane Williamson awaits to depart on Friday. Four players of their Test squad including Williamson will go to the UK on May 11 while the rest will head back home.