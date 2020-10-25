Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Fans go berserk as Stokes, Samson guide Rajasthan Royals to dominating win over Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals outclassed Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League encounter on Sunday with a 8-wicket win in Abu Dhabi. RR acquired crucial two points with the victory to stay alive in the playoffs race. Chasing a massive target of 196, Ben Stokes slammed unbeaten 107 off 60 balls to power Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable win over Mumbai Indians. The southpaw slammed 14 fours and 3 sixes during his match-winning knock.

Stokes shared an unbeaten 152-run stand alongside wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, who also slammed 54 runs off 31 balls, laced by 4 fours and three humongous six.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya displayed his rare six-hitting ability for the first time this season as his unbeaten 60 off 21 balls propelled Mumbai Indians to an imposing 195/5 against RR.

Mumbai suffered a mini-collapse in the middle-overs and but late hitting from Hardik, who plundered two fours and seven sixes, and Saurabh Tiwary (34 of 25) enabled the defending champions to amass 74 runs in the last four overs. Tiwary and Hardik shared a 64-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Tiwary was brutal against Archer (2-31) in the 17th over, smashing two fours and a maximum while Hardik hammered four sixes off Ankit Rajpoot (0-60) in the 18th over, which went for 27 runs. Hardik launched into Kartik Tyagi (1-45) in the final over, hitting him for three sixes and two fours.

RR didn't have a great start in the chase as opener Robin Uthappa departed early on 13, while skipper Steve Smith (11) also joined him early in the pavilion. Stokes and Samson then took the charge over Mumbai bowlers and guide RR to win with 10 balls to spare.

The fans on Twitter went crazy after extraordinary performances from Stokes, Samson and Hardik.

