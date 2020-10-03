IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will return to action after a thrilling Super Over win against Mumbai Indians earlier this week when they take on the Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. The match will kick-off the IPL 2020 double-header weekends, as it starts at 3:30 PM IST.

The RCB suffered with a massive 97-run loss against KXIP before beating MI in the Super Over. The Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, faced their first defeat this week against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

As both the sides meet today with twin wins and a loss in their season so far, let's take a look at IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- After their loss against KKR, the Rajasthan Royals have understood the perils of playing in the longer grounds. Having won both of their games in Sharjah, the Royals went with a similar approach in their run-chase in Dubai, but failed miserably, as they were reduced to 88/8 before the 15th over.

- RR will keep the above lesson in mind and the onus will be on Steve Smith to build the innings this time, playing more of a supportive role and stay at the crease, unlike against KKR where he strangely showed aggressive intent from ball one.

- For RCB, Virat Kohli will be desperate to put the poor outings past him and start afresh. Considering AB de Viliers' form, however, he looks a more reliable bet for the fantasy side.

- Jofra Archer will be the key for RR -- especially in the ending overs, as RCB lack proven finishers. Against KKR, he dismissed Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik, and is likely to play a crucial role in this game too.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team:

Sanju Samson, AB de Villiers (v/c), Steve Smith (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

