Australia captain Alyssa Healy turns on photography mode to capture India's historic moment | WATCH

India's dream finally came true when Harmanpreet Kaur's team defeated the mighty Aussies in the one-off Test match in Mumbai on Sunday. For the first time in 46 years since their initial meeting in 1977, the Women in Blue defeated the Baggy Green in a Test match. The historic moment ought to be remembered for a long time and it saw an icing on the cake with an act of Australia captain Alyssa Healy.

The Aussie skipper Healy turned on her photography mode when the Indian team posed behind the 'champions' hoarding. Healy was seen clicking images of the Indian team. The pictures and videos of the trophy-lifting moment have gone viral on social media with many impressed with Healy's act.

Harmanpreet Kaur was overjoyed with the huge moment. "It's a reward for all the hard work we have done for so many years. Credit goes to all our support staff, especially our bowling coach and batting coach. We tried to keep things very simple. It's a reward for all the hard work and all the patience. We thought if we can play some positive cricket, it can really help us. We have been playing with this bunch for so many years and if we could do shuffle a bit here and there," she said.

India defeated the Aussies by 8 wickers Everyone in the team contributed, everyone was there to win the game for the team. Our bowling coach is telling them about how to take wickets and not be defensive. That's really helping us. Firstly I want to thank BCCI for giving us this opportunity and secondly all our selectors - they have given us the best side and shown the trust on each and every member. When everything works together, you get positive results. Hopefully we'll get many more Test games in upcoming years. Thanks to the crowd. Everything went really well for us.

