Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SL 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Score

IND vs SL 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Score: Toss at 1:00 PM as India look to whitewash Sri Lanka in Trivandrum

After a convincing win at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Team India will look to close the ODI series on a high as they try to inflict a whitewash on Sri Lanka. The Indian team will have a spring in their step while the visitors will try to salvage p[ride with a win at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Latest Cricket News