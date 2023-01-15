Virat Kohli hits 74th international ton, leaves behind Sachin Tendulkar to reach these milestones

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli in action

Virat Kohli smashed his 46th ODI century in the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday. Kohli scored his second century of 2023 and his 74th international ton off just deliveries. After scoring the hundred, Virat surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to register unique records

Kohli's previous ODI century was registered in the first ODI, when he smashed 113 runs against Sri Lanka. Virat broke Sachin Tendulkar's record to score most centuries on home ground by scoring his 21st century in India. He also surpassed Sachin in the list of most centuries against any opponent as he scored 10 tons against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli's performance in previous 5 ODIs:

IND vs SL (10th January 2023) - 113 runs

IND vs BAN (10th December 2022) - 113 runs

IND vs BAN (7th December 2022) - 5 runs

IND vs BAN (4th December 2022) - 9 runs

IND vs ENG (17th July 2022) - 17 runs

