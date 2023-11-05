India vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch IND vs SA, World Cup match for free on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will be up against South Africa in a clash of heavyweights in Kolkata on Sunday

A top-of-the-table clash at Kolkata's Eden Gardens between two in-form sides on the birthday of one of the greatest players of world cricket - what's not to love? The semi-final picture is getting clearer and clearer by the day with two teams booking their place for the knockouts - India and South Africa - and will fight for probably the number one spot on the points table. India are the only unbeaten team yet in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and and will know that they have to be at their best to come up trumps against a red-hot Proteas side and on a belter of a surface at Eden Gardens, they can't let the penny drop.

India suffered a body blow in the form of vice-captain Hardik Pandya getting ruled out of the tournament with the ankle injury he sustained in the game against Bangladesh. India have done well to paper over the leak but in the knockouts, the balance that he provides could be missed especially if a bowler has a bad day or the top order undergoes a collapse. South Africa, on the other hand, having confirmed the qualification will want to attempt chasing against India, which has been their Achilles heel and would want to be tested against the best ahead of the knockouts. A packed house, two great teams on Virat Kohli's birthday? Should be a cracker!

When and where to watch India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 match live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

Team India's seventh World Cup 2023 match against South Africa in Kolkata will begin at 2 PM IST, with the toss set to take place half an hour before. The match will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels of the Star Sports network in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The match can be watched for free on DD Sports free-to-air channel on TV.

The Ind vs SA match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can stream the match live for free on Hotstar.

Probably Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee

