India vs Australia Live: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 2nd T20I for free on TV and streaming in India?

Indian cricket team locks horns with Australian side in the second T20I match at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday, November 26. The hosts kicked off the five-match series with a two-wicket win in the opening clash and remain favourites to extend the lead in the following game.

A much-changed Indian side registered their highest successful chase in T20Is in the first match. Captain Suryakumar Yadav bagged the Player of the Match award for his 80 off 42 balls knock while Rinku Singh shone with a quick cameo to finish the game on the last ball.

However, India need to address various issues in this series as they prepare for next year's T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA. India's fresh bowling attack failed to make an impact and the management is likely to make a few changes to the playing eleven for the second game.

On the other hand, Josh Inglis' sensational hundred was in vain as Australia failed to defend 208 runs. However, they will be looking to strengthen the playing eleven with the recent World Cup heroes Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head and Adam Zampa available for the selection.

When and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

India clash against Australia in the 2nd T20I game in Thiruvananthapuram and the match will begin at 2:00 PM IST. Indian fans can watch the live TV broadcast on Sports 18 and Colors Cineplex and enjoy free online streaming on the JioCinema app and its website.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

