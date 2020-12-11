AUS 'A' vs IND: Indian batting order faces embarrassing collapse on Day 1

Image Source : BCCI/INDIA TV The Indian batting order faced an embarrassing collapse on Day 1 of the second practice-match against Australia A.

The Team India batting order faced a batting collapse on day 1 of the final warm-up match ahead of the Day/Night Test at Adelaide. The side, which is facing Australia A in Sydney, lost eight wickets within 51 runs after Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill put up a quickfire 63-run partnership for the third wicket.

From 72/2 in 8.5 overs, the side was reduced to 123/9 within the next 24 overs. Middle-order batsmen Hanuma Vihari (15), Ajinkya Rahane (4), Rishabh Pant (5) and Wriddhiman Saha (0) failed to step up for the side, as India continued to lose wickets in quick succession.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli are notable absentees from the second warm-up game, while KL Rahul is also not playing the match among batsmen.

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal (2) was dismissed cheaply before Prithvi Shaw (40) and Shubman Gill (43) played their natural counter-attacking game.

Shaw's footwork remained largely absent as he continued to chase the deliveries outside off, and Will Sutherland cleverly bowled an inswinger to clean the batsman's stumps, as Shaw opted for a forward-defensive stroke.

Gill, meanwhile, was caught-behind off Cameron Green's delivery.

For Australia A, Jack Wildermuth has been the pick of the bowlers so far, as he took the three key wickets of Vihari, Rahane and Pant.

Rishabh Pant was the only player on the bench against Australia A in the first warm-up match, but failed to impress in his maiden appearance on the current tour. The batsman failed to read the line of the ball as Wildermuth trapped him with a wayward delivery towards the off-stump.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played in Adelaide from December 17. While Australia won the ODI series 2-1, Virat Kohli-led India made a bright comeback to beat the host side in the T20I series with similar scoreline.