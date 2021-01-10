AUS vs IND 3rd Test Day 4: Wriddhiman Saha takes brilliant catch to dismiss dangerous Marnus Labuschagne

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wriddhiman Saha took a brilliant diving catch to remove the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne on 73.

Wriddhiman Saha showed exemplary catching skills to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne in the first session of Day 4 in the ongoing third Test in Sydney. The wicketkeeper, who is on the field as substitute for the injured Rishabh Pant, took a brilliant dive to his left to remove the danger man.

Labuschagne intended to push the ball angled down-the-leg towards the fine-leg boundary but failed to connect properly. Saha then took a brilliant diving catch towards his left to cut-short his innings, denying the Aussie batsman a century.

Watch the catch:

Wriddhiman Saha played the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide, but was benched for the next two matches. Pant, who replaced the wicketkeeper-batsman, faced an elbow injury during the Day 3 of the third Test in Sydney while batting and didn't take the field as Australia came to bat.

Pant was sent for scans and there is no official update on his participation in the rest of the game. Ravindra Jadeja, who also faced an injury while batting, was ruled out of the rest of the series.

Earlier, India were bowled out on 244, as Australia took a 94-run lead in the first innings.