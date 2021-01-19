AUS vs IND: Ajinkya Rahane presents Nathan Lyon signed jersey on 100th Test in heartfelt gesture

Image Source : TWITTER/GAURAVDIVEKAR14 In a heartfelt gesture, Ajinkya Rahane presented Nathan Lyon a signed jersey on the latter's 100th Test, following India's win over Australia at The Gabba.

India captain Ajinkya Rahane presented Nathan Lyon with a signed jersey as the Australia spinner played in his 100th Test in Brisbane, following Team India's emphatic victory over the hosts.

India defeated Australia by three wickets to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while also ending the hosts' 32-year unbeaten streak at The Gabba.

Rishabh Pant scored the winning runs for Team India, as he sent Josh Hazlewood's delivery with a push towards long-off to seal India's victory in the series.

Nathan Lyon, who was playing in his 100th Test, was presented the jersey signed by Indian players as a gesture of respect for off-spinner.

Giving #BorderGavaskarTrophy to Natarajan, Presenting signed jersey to Nathan Lyon for his 100th test.. Ajinkya Rahane always comes up with lovely gestures every time.. He is really a thinking captain.. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/Y6MfXcHcUW — Gaurav Divekar (@GauravDivekar14) January 19, 2021

India had won a historic Test series Down Under two years back and now the team is cherishing back-to-back series victory.

The visitors had lost the ODI series before winning the T20 series that preceded the Test rubber.

Earlier, India lost experienced vice captain Rohit Sharma (7) early but young Gill (91) rose to the occasion with an impressive knock that kept India in the hunt as Pujara (56) dug heels on the other end.