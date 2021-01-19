Tuesday, January 19, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. AUS vs IND: Ajinkya Rahane presents Nathan Lyon signed jersey on 100th Test in heartfelt gesture

AUS vs IND: Ajinkya Rahane presents Nathan Lyon signed jersey on 100th Test in heartfelt gesture

In a heartfelt gesture, Ajinkya Rahane presented Nathan Lyon a signed jersey on the latter's 100th Test, following India's win over Australia at The Gabba.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2021 13:57 IST
india vs australia, ind vs aus, ind vs aus 2021, india vs australia 2021, india vs australia, ajinky
Image Source : TWITTER/GAURAVDIVEKAR14

In a heartfelt gesture, Ajinkya Rahane presented Nathan Lyon a signed jersey on the latter's 100th Test, following India's win over Australia at The Gabba.

India captain Ajinkya Rahane presented Nathan Lyon with a signed jersey as the Australia spinner played in his 100th Test in Brisbane, following Team India's emphatic victory over the hosts. 

India defeated Australia by three wickets to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while also ending the hosts' 32-year unbeaten streak at The Gabba. 

Related Stories

Rishabh Pant scored the winning runs for Team India, as he sent Josh Hazlewood's delivery with a push towards long-off to seal India's victory in the series. 

Nathan Lyon, who was playing in his 100th Test, was presented the jersey signed by Indian players as a gesture of respect for off-spinner.

India had won a historic Test series Down Under two years back and now the team is cherishing back-to-back series victory.

The visitors had lost the ODI series before winning the T20 series that preceded the Test rubber.

Earlier, India lost experienced vice captain Rohit Sharma (7) early but young Gill (91) rose to the occasion with an impressive knock that kept India in the hunt as Pujara (56) dug heels on the other end.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News