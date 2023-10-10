India TV Sports Wrap on October 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Top 10 Trending Sports news stories October 10

Indian opener Shubman Gill's problems seem to increase multifold as he has been hospitalised in Chennai. Gill, who was diagnosed with dengue fever ahead of India's Wor;ld Cup opener against Australia, is likely to sit out for a couple of more games after the BCCI confirmed that he will remain unavailable for the second game against Afghanistan. In kabaddi, Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat became the most expensive player in PKL history for the second year in a row after Telugu Titans grabbed him for INR 2.605 crore. All that and more in today's sports wrap:

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Shubman Gill hospitalised, doubtful for Pakistan match

Indian opener Shubman Gill was hospitalised in Chennai amid falling platelet count and remains doubtful for India's third game against Pakistan on Saturday October 14 in Ahmedabad.

PM Narendra Modi to meet Indian athletes after Asian Games history

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Indian athletes after their record-breaking outing in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. India recorded its best-ever medal tally of 107 including 28 Gold.

Dharamsala outfield in focus as England take on Bangladesh in World Cup 2023

England captain Jos Buttler labelled Dharamsala outfield poor as the concerns rise, ahead of his side's clash against Bangladesh

Cricket proposed for Olympics 2028 in Los Angeles

ICC expressed delight over cricket being included in the Olympics 2028

Video of how the pitch invader Jarvo entered the field during the Ind-Aus match has surfaced

A video of pitch invader Daniel Jarvis entering the field of play during the India vs Australia match has gone viral.

PKL 2023 Auction Day 1: Indian kabaddi captain Pawan Sehrawat becomes most expensive player in history

Indian kabaddi captain Pawan Sehrawat was in demand yet again as Telugu Titans splurged INR 2.605 crore for him

ICC Player of the Month nominees: Siraj, Shubman Gill among three players

Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill were the two Indian players nominated for Player of the Month while England's Dawid Malan was the third.

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka look to open World Cup account against Pakistan

Pakistan has a 7-0 record against Sri Lanka in eight games between the two teams in the 50-over World Cup with one being abandoned. This will be the first time these two teams play a World Cup match in India against each other.

WATCH: Qutub Minar celebrates India's record 107-medal tally at 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou

One of India's oldest heritage sites Qutub Minar lit up to honour India's historic run in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou fetching 107 medals

Ex- Brazil team coach Tite signs contract at Flamengo

Tite has been appointed as Flamengo manager two weeks after Argentinian Jorge Sampaoli’s sacking. Brazil won the 2019 Copa America under Tite.

