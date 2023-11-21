India TV Sports Wrap on November 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/INDIA TV Sanju Samson was sidelined again as India announced squad for Australia T20s while David Warner was withdrawn from the series

The BCCI announced the Indian squad for the Australia T20 series with Suryakumar Yadav set to lead the side in five matches starting November 23 in Vizag. Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna are other members from the World Cup squad to get a call-up with Shreyas Iyer to play in the last two games. On the other hand, David Warner has been withdrawn from the squad as he has returned home after a demanding World Cup. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

BCCI announces India squad for Australia T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav to lead

Suryakumar Yadav will be making his India captaincy debut as he has been named captain for the five T20Is against Australia as BCCI announced the 15-man squad a day after the World Cup final loss. Surya, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna and Shreyas Iyer (final two matches) are only players to be selected from the World Cup squad.

Sanju Samson sidelined again, has to have a big Vijay Hazare and IPL 2024

After missing out on a spot in the World Cup squad, Sanju Samson has been discarded from the T20Is as well to disappointment of several fans as it seems like the Kerala batter has to have a big Vijay Hazare and IPL 2024 to stage a comeback.

David Warner withdrawn from the T20 squad, Aaron Hardie named replacement

Following a 'demanding' World Cup, veteran Australian opener David Warner has been withdrawn from the T20 series against India. Warner has been replaced by all-rounder Aaron Hardie while pacer Kane Richardson has come in place of Spencer Johnson into the squad.

West Indies announce squad for England ODI series, Alzarri Joseph named vice-captain

West Indies announced their 15-man squad for the three-match ODI series against England. Shai Hope will lead the side while pacer Alzarri Joseph has been named his deputy.

Temba Bavuma lashes out at critics, says will happily leave captaincy if told 'you're not man for the job'

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma agreed that he didn't pull his wait as a batsman but leaving captaincy at semi-final stage would have been strange. Bavuma said that he will happily leave captaincy if told that he is not good enough for the job.

Yuzvendra Chahal reacts after another snub

Like Samson, it seems the clock has ticked for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as well, who too wasn't named in the squad after missing out on the World Cup. Chahal reacted with a smiley emoji after the snub.

Lionel Messi's Argentina shirts from World Cup to be auctioned

Lionel Messi's shirts for Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2022, six to be exact, are set to be auctioned to the Unicas Project, led by Sant Joan de Deu Barcelona Children's Hospital, for children suffering from rare diseases, as confirmed by the football legend himself.

India to face Qatar in their second FIFA World Cup qualifiers match

Team India will face Qatar on Tuesday, November 21 in the second game of the second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers. India won the first game 1-0 against Kuwait.

Italy qualify for Euro 2024

Italy have redeemed themselves after a 0-0 draw against Moldova by qualifying for Euro 2024. Slovenia and Czech Republic have also qualified.

Dwayne Bravo lashes out at Cricket West Indies after the continued absence of his brother Darren from national team

Darren Bravo wasn't considered for selection yet again by Cricket West Indies and his elder brother Dwayne has lashed out on the board in a long Instagram post.

