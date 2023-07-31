India TV Poll Results: Have India's preparations for WC 2023 been exposed after WI loss? Know what people say

Follow us on Image Source : AP India's preparations for World Cup 2023 have been dealt a body blow

The ODI series against West Indies hasn't gone as planned for the Indian cricket team given how stark the difference between the two teams. The Men in Blue may still win the final ODI and hence clinch the series too but more questions have been raised than the team management finding answers for a few which were already there. In an attempt to give a chance to the players in contention for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the Indian team has lost 15 wickets for 296 runs in the last two games with skipper Rohit Sharma coming out to bat at No. 7 and Virat Kohli not batting at all. However, the two senior pros chose to sit out of the second game altogether.

Not only were India skittled out for 181, they lost the game by 6 wickets as the management's cluelessness has just been exposed. Even though the head coach Rahul Dravid mentioned that it is all part of the plan and even if they lose a game or two in the process, they will accept it. But with the series on the line, it is unlikely that Rohit and Kohli will rest again in the third ODI.

The readers and viewers also feel the same as per India TV Poll results. 74 per cent of people think that Team India's preparation for the World Cup have been exposed while 21 per cent are still hopeful of Men in Blue's chances in the World Cup a couple of months later. The remaining five per cent of people weren't sure what to say.

With three of their key players in Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrsh injured, the Indian team is looking for a backup who commands a place in the side, however, they will have speed the process up given it's the last ODI before the Asia Cup and then the Australia ODI series.

