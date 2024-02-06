Indian cricket team to tour Zimbabwe for five T20Is post ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Zimbabwe during T20 World Cup 2022

Zimbabwe Cricket announced a bilateral series against the India men's senior team in July 2024 on Tuesday. Zimbabwe and India will play five T20Is starting from July 6, a week after the conclusion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA.

The Men in Blue played five T20Is against Australia and three against South Africa in November-December last year and then hosted Afghanistan in three T20 matches last month. But the world no.1 T20I side is not scheduled to play any bilateral T20I until the T20 World Cup 2024 starting on June 1.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India general secretary Jay Shah revealed that the BCCI pledges its support to Zimbabwe Cricket in its vision for growth and prosperity.

“The BCCI has always played a pioneering role in contributing to the global cricketing community," Jay Shah said. "We understand that it is a period of rebuilding for Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Cricket needs our support at this juncture. Our steadfast commitment to touring and supporting fellow member boards aligns with our principle of bringing about a positive transformation within the cricketing landscape. The BCCI will do its best to make bilateral cricket stronger and commercially more viable. Our pledge to support Zimbabwe Cricket reflects a shared vision for the growth and prosperity of cricket on the international stage.”

India tour of Zimbabwe 2024 Schedule and Fixtures:

1st T20I - Saturday, 6 July at Harare Sports Club 1.00 pm 2nd T20I - Sunday, 7 July at Harare Sports Club 1.00 pm 3rd T20I - Wednesday, 10 July at Harare Sports Club 6.00 pm 4th T20I - Saturday, 13 July at Harare Sports Club 1.00 pm 5th T20I - Sunday, 14 July at Harare Sports Club 1.00 pm

India and Zimbabwe last clashed in the T20I match during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 where the former recorded an easy win. India recorded a 2-1 win against hosts Zimbabwe in their last bilateral meeting in June 2016 and leads the head-to-head record with six wins in eight T20 encounters.