India's schedule after World Cup 2023 final loss

Australia shattered a billion dreams on Sunday (November 19) as they cruised to victory in the final of World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They won the trophy for the sixth time and didn't let India repeat their 2011 feat 12 years later. While the entire country is still suffering from the defeat, international cricket is set to resume.

Such is the hectic calendar nowadays when it comes to international cricket that India and Australia are set to face each other in a five-match series starting from November 23 albeit in a T20I series. Six world champion players of Australia are part of the T20I squad as well as the teams prepare for the World Cup in the shortest format that is set to happen in June next year in the West Indies and the USA.

The T20I series is set to conclude on December 3 and soon, India will travel to South Africa for three ODIs, as many T20Is and two Test matches. The tour will commence with the T20I series on December 10 while the first of the three ODIs will be played on December 17. Two Test matches are scheduled from Boxing Day and New Year that commence on Decemnber 26 and January 3 respectively.

India will then host Afghanistan for three T20Is starting from January 11 and within eight days after the conclusion of that series, England will challenge the hosts in the five-match Test series starting from January 25. The marquee Test series, part of the World Test Championship, will go on till March 11 and then the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) will follow. Soon after the conclusion of the IPL, the T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place mostly in June 2024.

India's schedule in international cricket after World Cup 2023:

5-match T20I series vs Australia: From November 23 to December 3

South Africa tour: 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests - From December 10 to January 7

3-match T20I series vs Afghanistan: January 11- January 17

5-match Test series vs England: January 25 to March 11

Indian Premier League (not international cricket) - March-April-May 2024

T20 World Cup in West Indies/USA - June 2024 (Most likely)

