IND-W vs IRE-W, T20 World Cup, Live Streaming | When and where to watch India vs Ireland on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN/TWITTER Team India celebrates as Renuka Thakur takes a wicket

India Women are set to face team Ireland in their fourth match of the T20 World Cup campaign. In the three matches played so far, Team India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in their opening match of the mega event, defeated West Indies by 6 wickets in the second match but suffered loss by 11 runs against England in the third game. The women in blue will want to bounce back in the match against Ireland in order to seal their berth for the knockout-stage.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will India Women vs Ireland Women take place?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and Ireland Women will be held on February 20, Monday.

Where will India Women vs Ireland Women take place?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and Ireland Women will take place at St George's Park, Gqeberha.

When will India Women vs Ireland Women match start?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and Ireland Women will start at 6:30 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 6 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India Women vs Ireland Women on TV?

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between India Women vs Ireland Women will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India Women vs Ireland Women online?

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between India Women vs Ireland Women will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Full Squads

India: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani

Ireland: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh

Latest Cricket News